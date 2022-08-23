Twitter faces legal and political peril in whistle-blower case

A whistle-blower claims Twitter has severe shortcomings in its handling of users’ personal data. Dreamstime/TNS

A whistle-blower complaint from Twitter Inc.’s former head of security, claiming severe shortcomings in the social media company’s handling of users’ personal data, will have wide ramifications for the business.

U.S. lawmakers vowed to investigate, and the legal team for Elon Musk, who is seeking to abandon his agreement to acquire Twitter, was emboldened by the claims.

Tribune Wire

