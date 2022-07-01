Two dead, three wounded in mass shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO — Two men were killed and three more wounded when a gunman opened fire in Chicago’s Loop early Friday morning, police said.
The group of five men had left a downtown business and were in an argument with the unknown gunman when he pulled out a handgun and began firing shots, the Chicago Police Department wrote. Police reported that the incident occurred at 1:44 a.m.
A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the left side of his head, and a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead there with wounds to the chest.
The three other victims — a 29-year-old man shot in the buttocks, a 35-year-old man shot twice in the left arm and a fifth man also shot in the buttocks — were transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said.
Police said that no one is in custody at this time. Detectives are investigating the incident, police added.
The incident comes as the Fourth of July holiday weekend begins. During May’s Memorial Day weekend, nine people were killed and 47 were shot, police said.
Last year, 108 people were shot and 17 killed by gunfire during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
