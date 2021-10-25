TUPPER LAKE — A Fort Covington man and woman died Saturday in a fire in the town of Tupper Lake.
Thomas Smiddy, 53, and Kerry Jacobs, 48, died at the scene of a camper fire at Township -19 Camp on Pitchfork Pond Road, state police said.
Troopers said they were called to the scene at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday after other campers drove past site number eight at the camp and noticed smoke coming from the area. The campers went to investigate and once at the site they discovered a tow behind camper destroyed by fire.
Tupper Lake and Piercefield Fire Departments responded and located two victims, dead, in the debris.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, troopers said.
Autopsies are pending on both victims to determine their cause of death.
