FORT DRUM — It is said the level of one’s success is determined by their level of discipline and perseverance. For two Fort Drum youths, this rang true as they achieved success at the 2019 Amateur Athletic Union Taekwondo National Championships in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., July 1-6.
Isaiah Dykes, 11, and Serenity Stinnett, 13, placed at the regional competition in Albany before making their way to Florida in July.
Bringing home two gold medals and one silver, Isaiah said the championship event was an experience. “I did Poomse (forms), board breaking and sparring. Sparring is my favorite, I got silver in it.”
“I like Taekwondo because I learn respect, discipline and (gain) experience,” Isaiah said. “I liked all the competition at nationals.”
Andrew Dykes, Jr. and Michelle Dykes, Isaiah’s parents, also attended the championship and competed in their respective classes. Mr. Dykes, also a coach, won two gold medals and Mrs. Dykes won one gold medal. The parents were most excited for their son’s achievements.
“He’s been taking taekwondo for five years, he started in Japan,” said Mrs. Dykes. “We are extremely proud.”
Isaiah is a black belt but competed as a red belt. Serenity was awarded her blue belt on July 30, but competed at the yellow belt level for the championships.
“I like that you can interact with other people and learn how to defend yourself,” said Serenity of the sport. “I like to kick the targets.”
Serenity said learning the movements and having power behind the movements are keys to success.
When kicking the boards, “If you hit it (the board) the wrong way, you could end up breaking something (other than the board),” she said.
Serenity won two gold medals, one for Poomse and the other for board breaking. Her mother, Autumn Murphy, said, “She has trained really hard, six days per week. I was emotional, she was emotional.”
Serenity is preparing for next year’s competition in Las Vegas.
“Now that we’ve been to one we know what to expect. She will do Olympic sparring next year,” said Mrs. Murphy.
Fort Drum Child and Youth Services Taekwondo Grandmaster Thomas Tehonica said for competition they look for participants who attend class regularly, try hard, focus, have good grades, help with chores at home, and show discipline.
“If they go down and win a medal, great. If they don’t win a medal, (we tell them) do your best,” said the grandmaster. “They all try hard, put hard work into it.”
The grandmaster added the students of the program build confidence and self-esteem.
Brittany Garnsey, assistant director of Child and Youth Services Sports & Fitness Programs said their year-round Taekwondo program is available to participants with a connection to the U.S. military such as active duty, veteran, and civilian employee dependents.
