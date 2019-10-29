WATERTOWN — Two Iroquois Avenue neighbors are being credited with subduing a suspect in the rash of vehicle break-ins that occurred overnight on Monday.
One of the unidentified neighbors kept Patrick A. Francis, 38, from fleeing the scene in the 100 block of Iroquois Avenue before police officers arrived and arrested him, according to a news release.
The suspect, who told police he is homeless, attacked the other neighbor with a knife, stabbing him in the hand and forearm several times before the other neighbor saw what was happening and came out to help, police said.
Mr. Francis faces first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, third-degree possession of a weapon and petit larceny. The 38-year-old injured man was taken to Samaritan Medical Center.
Patrol officers were called for a report of a man and woman who were seen entering multiple vehicles. The unidentified female fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.
City police are continuing the investigation. Anyone who believes that their vehicle was broken into should contact city police at (315) 782-2233.
Mr. Francis was arraigned in City Court and remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $20,000 bail.
