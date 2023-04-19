U.N.: India is now most populous nation

People walk through the Sadar Bazaar in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg

India has overtaken China as the world’s most populous nation, according to United Nations data released Wednesday.

India’s population surpassed 1.4286 billion, slightly higher than China’s 1.4257 billion people, according to mid-2023 estimates by the U.N.’s World Population dashboard. China’s numbers do not include Hong Kong and Macau, Special Administrative Regions of China and Taiwan, the data showed.

