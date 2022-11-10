U.N. panel calls out ‘greenwashers’, seeks net-zero regulation

Delegates at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt. Mohammed Salem/Reuters

A U.N.-appointed group has defined a series of tests that determine whether net-zero pledges are genuine or “dishonest.”

The expert group, which was appointed by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and chaired by Canada’s former environment minister Catherine McKenna, laid out recommendations “to prevent net zero from being undermined by false claims, ambiguity and “greenwash,” according to a report published Tuesday by a group of academics, government and business leaders chosen by the U.N. to explore the credibility of net-zero pledges from non-state actors.

