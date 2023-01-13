U.S., Japan send stark warning to China

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Type 10 battle tank fires ammunition during a live fire exercise at East Fuji Maneuver Area in Gotemba on May 28. Tomohiro Ohsumi/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Friday, a meeting intended to signal a more confrontational approach to China as Tokyo’s defense turns south toward the Taiwan Strait.

Kishida is pushing for a larger defense role for Japan in the Indo-Pacific region as his country and the U.S. face down threats on multiple fronts: a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, a nuclear-armed North Korea and Russia’s continued assault on Ukraine.

