U.S. adds $2B in military aid to Ukraine, hits Russia with new sanctions

President Joe Biden, center, poses for a photograph with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska, at Mariinsky Palace during a visit to Kyiv on Feb. 20. Biden promised increased arms deliveries for Ukraine. Evan Vucci/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

The U.S committed more arms for Ukraine and deployed fresh sanctions against Russia on Friday, as mourners in New York and around the globe marked the one-year anniversary of President Vladimir Putin’s painful war on his previously peaceful neighbor.

The White House said its sanctions package, planned in coordination with America’s G7 allies, targets more than 200 people and entities in Russia and in third-party states that are propping up Moscow’s bloody war. The Biden administration also said it was broadening its sanctions approach to inflict pain on Russia’s mining industry.

