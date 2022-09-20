BIZ-US-AIRPORTS-INTERNATIONAL-HUBS-AT

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: Kenyatta Culver (left-center) and daughter Adriel-4 (right-center) from Florida enter the atrium as they were sandwiched with travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson International domestic Airport on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

 John Spink

Chicago O’Hare Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport rank as the world’s top three “megahubs” for international flight connectivity, according to a study by travel data firm OAG, a reflection of the strong U.S. rebound in air travel.

O’Hare is a United Airlines hub and DFW is an American Airlines hub. Atlanta is Delta’s largest hub.

Tribune Wire

