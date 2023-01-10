U.S. climate disasters cost $165B in damage in 2022

A day after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast, wrecked ships can be seen in Fort Myers Beach on Sept. 29. Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/TNS

 Pedro Portal

A massive hurricane, a historic drought and 16 other major disasters across the U.S. collectively racked up $165 billion in damage and killed at least 474 people in 2022, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration analysis published Tuesday.

NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information track the biggest of the big disasters, each one costing at least $1 billion in damage. 2022 was the nation’s third most expensive year for billion-dollar disasters by NOAA’s ranking, following 2017 ($373.2 billion) and 2005 ($253.5 billion).

