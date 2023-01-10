U.S. climate disasters cost $165B in damage in 2022

A massive hurricane, a historic drought and 16 other major disasters across the U.S. collectively racked up $165 billion in damage and killed at least 474 people in 2022, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration analysis published Tuesday.
NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information track the biggest of the big disasters, each one costing at least $1 billion in damage. 2022 was the nation’s third most expensive year for billion-dollar disasters by NOAA’s ranking, following 2017 ($373.2 billion) and 2005 ($253.5 billion).
Billion-dollar disasters are the new normal in the U.S. and the rest of the world. That’s because people continue to move and build in risky areas — and the risk itself increases as the planet gets warmer, wetter and more prone to extremes. Severe weather events and other disasters globally cost roughly $120 billion in insured losses and $270 billion in uninsured losses last year, according to estimates by insurance giant Munich Re. And all these disasters played out during the fifth-warmest year on record, estimates the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.
In the U.S., the single most damaging event was Hurricane Ian, which caused $112.9 billion in damages. The storm was also the most expensive disaster for insured losses worldwide, according to Munich Re.
Another major event was the yearlong drought and heat wave across Western and Southern Plains states that caused $22.2 billion in damage.
The roundup also includes Western wildfires; hurricanes Nicole and Fiona; flooding in eastern Kentucky and Missouri; two Southern tornado outbreaks; two North Central hail storms; and a winter storm.
The 2022 price tag isn’t even complete because it doesn’t include the costs of that massive winter storm and cold spell in December.
That event was “so impactful that we are still actually calculating the cost for that,” said NCEI expert Adam Smith, “and we’ll hopefully have an update later in the month.”
NOAA Administrator Richard Spinrad pointed to the role of climate change in disasters in a press conference on Tuesday. “Climate change is creating more and more intense, significant damage and often sets off cascading hazards, like intense drought followed by devastating wildfires, followed by dangerous flooding and mudslides,” he said, “as we’re seeing, for example, as a consequence of the atmospheric rivers in California right now.”
