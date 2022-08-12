U.S. consumer sentiment rises to three-month high, topping forecasts

A pedestrian carries shopping bags in San Francisco on June 1. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

U.S. consumer sentiment rose in early August to a three-month high on firmer expectations about the economy and personal finances.

Inflation expectations were mixed, with consumers boosting their longer-term views for prices slightly, while reducing their year-ahead outlook for costs.

