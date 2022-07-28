U.S. economy shrinks for a second quarter, fueling recession fears

The drumbeat of recession grew louder after the U.S. economy shrank for a second straight quarter, as decades-high inflation undercut consumer spending and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes stymied businesses and housing.

Gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate after a 1.6% decline in the first three months of the year, the Commerce Department’s preliminary estimate showed Thursday. Personal consumption, the biggest part of the economy, rose at a 1% pace, a deceleration from the prior period.

