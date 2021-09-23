U.S. envoy to Haiti quits over repatriations

Harshly criticizing what he called the United States’ “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants and its policy toward Haiti, Daniel Foote, the U.S. diplomat whose reputation for working in some of the world’s most challenging environments made him a top pick by the Biden administration to serve as special envoy to Haiti, has resigned, the U.S. State Department confirmed Thursday.
In a strongly worded resignation letter dated Wednesday, the veteran diplomat criticized the U.S. decision to repatriate thousands of Haitians from the U.S.-Mexico border over the past few days.
“I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the dangers posed by armed gangs in control of daily life,” Foote said.
He also lashed out at what he called “puppeteering” of Haitian politics by the U.S. and other nations.
“Last week, the U.S. and other embassies in Port-au-Prince issued another public statement of support for the unelected, de facto Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry as interim leader of Haiti, and have continued to tout his political agreement over another broader, earlier accord shepherded by civil society,” Foote said. “The hubris that makes us believe we should pick the winner— again— is impressive. This cycle of international political interventions in Haiti has consistently produced catastrophic results. More negative impacts to Haiti will have calamitous consequences not only in Haiti, but in the U.S. and our neighbors in the hemisphere.”
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman pushed back Thursday against the scathing criticism from Foote, saying she disagreed with his proposal to send U.S. troops to the country.
His appointment in mid-July came on the heels of an active debate within the administration over whether to send U.S. troops into the country. Amid the fallout from the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Haitian government officials asked Washington to send security assistance to help protect critical infrastructure — a request that was reviewed by the Pentagon and senior national security officials.
Sherman, the second-highest official at the State Department, said in an interview with McClatchy News that policy disagreements with Foote persisted throughout his tenure and whether to send U.S. military troops into Haiti was a central dispute.
Sherman rejected Foote’s assertion that his recommendations were ignored.
“There have been multiple senior-level policy conversations on Haiti where all proposals, including those led by Special Envoy Foote, were fully considered in a rigorous and transparent policy process. Quite frankly, some of those proposals were harmful to our commitment to the promotion of democracy in Haiti. For him to say the proposals were ignored were, I’m sad to say, simply false,” she said.
“You know, one of the ideas that Mr. Foote had was to send the U.S. military back to Haiti,” she continued. “I have followed Haiti since the Clinton administration, and I can tell you that sending the U.S. military into Haiti is not the answer that will solve the terrible situation that the Haitian people are currently facing. It just was a bad idea.”
Foote, a veteran diplomat who had been deputy assistant secretary of state and was the former U.S. ambassador to Zambia, was appointed special envoy to Haiti in July after the assassination of the country’s president, Jovenel Moise. His resignation comes as Haiti finds itself wrestling with multiple crises — a proliferation of armed gangs, political volatility, low COVID-19 vaccination numbers and a humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of a deadly August earthquake.
There is also the Biden administration’s ongoing return of Haitian migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border and its implication for a country struggling to recover from the 7.2 earthquake along its southern peninsula amid widening insecurity, spiking hunger and social and political tensions.
Since Sunday, 12 repatriation flights have left the United States and 1,401 Haitian nationals have been returned to Haiti. Another 3,206 Haitian nationals have been moved from a camp in Del Rio, Texas, to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol custody or to other sectors of the United States border to either be expelled or placed into removal proceedings. There are fewer than than 5,000 migrants in the Del Rio sector, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said.
The deportations from the camp, which held as many as 15,000 migrants at its peak, have sparked criticism of the Biden administration’s U.S. policy in Haiti.
Most of the migrants arriving in Del Rio were previously living in Brazil, Chile and other countries in South and Central America. They migrated there after the devastating Jan. 12, 2010, earthquake, after which the U.S. pledged to help Haiti “Build Back Better.”
Since then the conditions in the country have only worsened, something Foote recognized, telling a panel at Florida International University last month that his condition for accepting the special envoy job was that the U.S. would not be repeating the same mistakes in Haiti.
His biggest challenge in Haiti, he said, was “the immediacy of the problem. The fact that any response is going to take some time.” He mentioned that he was working closely with the Haiti National Police to train, invigorate and assist in setting up an anti-gang task force, a critical step in “returning the Haitian ground to its people.”
“The biggest challenge I’ve seen in response to this earthquake is the security situation; the gangs ability to control areas of Haiti an the main road down to the south,” he said. “The security situation remains a big challenge for reconstruction, for political agreement and to move forward for elections.”
Foote did not respond to requests for comment, but his role has not been without challenges, including strained relations with the U.S. embassy in Port-au-Prince. U.S. ambassador Michele Sison has been the target of criticism from members of Haitian society.
Immediately after taking the Haiti job Foote began talking to leaders across the political spectrum as well as members of civil society, encouraging their push to reach an agreement over a transition government.
Those discussions led the Biden administration to back away from its previous position of having Haiti elections soon, and acknowledged that the conditions in the country are not yet conducive for Haitians to vote.
———— (C)2021 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
