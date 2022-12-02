Hiring, wages extend strong gains

Commuters wait on the platform for a subway at the West 4 Street subway station in New York on March 28, 2022. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Eilon Paz.

U.S. employers added more jobs than forecast and wages surged by the most in nearly a year, pointing to enduring inflation pressures that boost chances of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 in November after an upwardly revised 284,000 gain in October, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate held at 3.7% as participation eased. Average hourly earnings rose twice as much as forecast after an upward revision to the prior month.

