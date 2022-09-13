U.S. poverty rate rises for second year while incomes are little changed

Volunteers bag groceries at a Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens pop-up food pantry in Brooklyn on May 29, 2020. Demetrius Freeman/Bloomberg

The U.S. poverty rate climbed for a second straight year in 2021 and household income slipped slightly as the economy slowly started a recovery from the covid-19 pandemic.

The poverty rate rose to 11.6% from 11.5% in the prior year, annual data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau showed. It reached the lowest in six decades in 2019. Last year, 37.9 million people were in poverty, about 3.9 million more than 2019. The US poverty rate has been roughly cut in half over the past 60 years.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.