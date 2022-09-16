OPED-UKRAINE-COMMENTARY-GET

This photograph taken on Sept. 11 shows a Ukranian soldier standing atop an abandoned Russian tank near a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv Region, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Juan Barreto/AFP

President Joe Biden said the U.S. would give Ukraine as much as $600 million in additional weaponry from U.S. stockpiles for its fight against Russia, as his administration seeks to add momentum to a recent counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops.

The aid, which Biden announced in a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, would mark the 21st time the administration has drawn down U.S. inventories to send weaponry to Ukraine since September 2021.

