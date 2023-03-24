U.S. strikes Syria following drone attack

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, left, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testify during a House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday in Washington, D.C. The military leaders testified about the Department of Defenses fiscal year 2024 budget request. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

The U.S. military carried out airstrikes in Syria after an American contractor was killed and five service members wounded when a drone it said was of Iranian origin crashed into a coalition base.

The targets of the airstrikes, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, were “facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps,” in comments late Thursday.

