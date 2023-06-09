U.S. suspends food aid to Ethiopia

Members of the Afar militia stand in a checkpoint in Abala, Ethiopia. The region is the only passageway for humanitarian convoys bound for Tigray. Getty Images/TNS

The United Nations has joined the U.S. in suspending the delivery of aid in Ethiopia, plunging the humanitarian situation in the country into even deeper uncertainty.

The U.S. Agency for International Development stopped distributing food after an investigation showed supplies from international donors was being diverted or sold. The U.N.’s World Food Programme said in a statement on Friday it “will temporarily halt food aid assistance in Ethiopia” while it rolls out safeguards and controls to ensure its food “reaches targeted, vulnerable people.”

