U.S. suspends Wuhan Institute funds over COVID stonewalling

In this photo from Nov. 25, 2021, a medical staff member (R) receives a booster shot of the Sinopharm Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. (STR/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

The Biden administration has halted the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s access to federal funding after the lab failed to provide documents about safety and security measures, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg News.

The Department of Health and Human Services notified the Wuhan Institute on Monday of the suspension, and also told the lab it’s seeking to cut it off permanently, according to the memo. HHS found, after a review that began last September, that the facility, based in Wuhan, China, isn’t compliant with federal regulations.

Tribune Wire

