The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend, and the House is expected to approve it by the end of the week. The package includes $369 billion for tax subsidies and other measures to aid the U.S. economy’s transition to clean energy. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Shuran Huang

Corporations will pay nearly $296 billion more in U.S. federal taxes over the next decade, and middle-income households will see some tax cuts, under the tax-and-climate bill that is likely to become law in the coming days.

That’s the takeaway from analysis released Tuesday by the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation.

