U.S. to expand migrant processing abroad

Migrants wait outside the Paso del Norte international bridge after a false rumor that the United States would open the border in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on April 10, 2023. (Herika Martinez/AE/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Herika Martinez/AE/AFP

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will create additional legal migration pathways and open processing centers abroad, part of its efforts to prepare for an expected spike in migration after pandemic-era border controls end next month.

The administration’s plans, described by senior administration officials in a Thursday morning briefing with reporters, aim to discourage migrants from journeying by land to the U.S.-Mexico border and crossing in between ports of entry once the so-called Title 42 border policy lifts on May 11. The senior administration officials spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Biden administration.

