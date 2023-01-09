U.S. traffic deaths decline even as driving increases

Traffic on the Capital Beltway in 2021, crept up to pre-pandemic levels a year after the coronavirus pandemic began. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Katherine Frey.

Traffic fatalities on U.S. roads declined slightly in the third quarter of 2022, marking the second straight drop in road deaths after rising for nearly two years.

The quarterly decline came even as Americans have been driving more. Some 11,690 people died in car crashes from July to September, down 0.8% from the same period in 2021, according to estimates released Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Road deaths had risen from the third quarter of 2020 to mid-2022.

