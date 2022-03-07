CANTON — Each day Ola S. Aldous gets distressing news from family and friends in Ukraine. The Ukraine native, who grew up in the city of Kharkiv in the eastern part of the country, is a musician, visual artist and teacher living in DeKalb Junction.
She, along with another Ukraine native, Marina Smith, Canton, are planning a gathering in the Canton Village Park at noon on Saturday.
“We need to organize a peaceful vigil event to symbolize unity and support and that we stand behind Ukrainian people who are being killed on a daily basis and who are suffering and who are losing family members,” Ms. Aldous said.
Ms. Aldous said she and Ms. Smith would be speaking about their feelings and experiences and there would be a performance of the Ukrainian national anthem, followed by a march from the park to Romodo Drive and back. She expects the event to last about a hour.
“We want to raise awareness that it is not OK for Russia to, all of a sudden, invade a country that was democratically built,” she said. “Raise awareness, show love, show support and involve the community who feels the need to express their pain. This is really hitting a lot of people and they want to show their love and support and have a way to help.”
Ms. Aldous lived in Kharkiv until she was 11 years old.
It was a hard but beautiful life, she said.
“It was filled with family, filled with love and filled with a strong spirit of survival and also music,” she said.
Her family is filled with musicians, she said, and found a way to bring beauty into a hard life and to live happily.
Though she hasn’t been back to Ukraine recently, she has visited periodically throughout her life.
“That city is still boiling in my blood because those formative years shape who you are, and as the city crumbles I crumble with it,” she said.
Kharkiv was the first capital of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, from December 1919 to January 1934, after which the capital was moved to Kyiv. It is a major cultural, scientific, educational, transport and industrial center of Ukraine and hosts numerous museums, theaters and libraries.
Kharkiv has 13 national universities and offers many professional, technical and private higher education institutions.
Human Rights Watch reports that Kharkiv has been under intense shelling by Russian forces. Fighting has caused extensive damage in many residential areas. Many of its population of 1.8 million has fled, but an estimated 500,000 people remain in the city.
“There is so much culture there,” Ms. Aldous said. “And it is really being crushed. These last couple of nights have been devastating.”
Her family remains in the center of the city, she said, and are looking into leaving but have not been able to yet.
A lot of people, normal everyday people, not plugged into political news, where taken by surprise by the sudden invasion, she said.
“Now there is no heat, no water, no food, no gas for cars, and train stations are packed with people trying to get out,” she said.
“Our goal is to reach out to as many people as possible and share a message of peace and harmony,” Ms. Aldous said.
