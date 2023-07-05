Ukraine nuclear tensions spike

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power station and currently held by Russian occupying forces, is pictured on Oct. 29, 2022, from Prydniprovske in Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Ukraine. Carl Court/Getty Images/TNS

Concerns intensified that a Russian-occupied nuclear reactor in southern Ukraine could be the target of fresh attacks as Kyiv and Moscow traded barbs over the potential of a radiological incident.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reinforced a warning overnight that Russia may be planning to sabotage the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which Moscow’s forces have occupied since the start of the war. The Kremlin responded Wednesday that the government in Kyiv is planning a provocation.

