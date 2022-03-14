Ukraine President Zelenskyy to virtually address Congress on Wednesday

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to address the U.S. Congress via video on Wednesday as the charismatic leader cements his role as the inspirational face of resistance to the Russian invasion.
“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement Monday.
Although only lawmakers will be allowed to watch the unprecedented remote address in person, it is expected to be streamed live and aired on national news channels.
“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” the powerful lawmakers wrote to all 535 lawmakers.
The former actor-turned-politician has emerged as the unexpected global hero with his defiance towards Russia’s brutal invasion of the sovereign nation.
He brought members of the European Parliament to tears with a plea for help and wowed Britain’s House of Commons in similar video addresses.
Zelenskyy is expected to thank lawmakers for their support and plead with them to stay the course as outnumbered Ukrainian troops seek to repel the Russian invaders.
Congress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
