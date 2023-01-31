Ukraine’s allies reject giving fighter jets in blow to Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s biggest allies have so far said they won’t send fighter jets to Kyiv, denying a key request from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of an expected escalation in fighting.
President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. wouldn’t send F-16s to Ukraine, joining the U.K. and Germany, which have also ruled out sending their military fighters.
Kyiv’s allies have stepped up shipments of military hardware in recent weeks in an effort to bolster Ukraine’s forces ahead of a spring offensive that officials fear Russia may be planning. The U.S., Germany and the U.K. made u-turns earlier this month by promising to deliver heavy tanks to Ukraine.
“A victory of Ukraine without modern air force is scarcely imaginable,” Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Andrij Melnyk said on Twitter over the weekend. “That’s why we urgently need Western fighter jets like F-16 & F35 as well as Eurofighter & Tornado. Let’s do it together dear allies in DC & Berlin.”
Despite Ukraine’s relative successes in fending off Russian air attacks, it could always benefit from more air defense systems to prevent further deadly barrages. The F-16s could potentially down cruise missiles like the ones Russia has launched at civilian infrastructure in recent months.
The U.K. said it’s not practical to send fighter jets to Ukraine. Belgium also said it’s not sending jet fighters to Ukraine.
