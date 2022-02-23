Ukrainian authorities moved toward declaring a nationwide state of emergency after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway territories, ratcheting up tensions with Kyiv and sparking concerns about a potential broader conflict.
The measure, announced today by Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov in Kyiv, would empower communities across the country of 41 million to impose restrictions. The curbs on people’s movement, mass gatherings and media require the approval of Ukraine’s parliament.
The state of emergency would last an initial 30 days, with parliamentary approval coming as early as today, Danilov said. He called for calm, saying “it won’t have a radical impact on our lives,” while giving local authorities powers to react to threats.
“These are preventive measures to keep composure in our country, so that our economy functions — our country functions,” Danilov said in a televised briefing. “We told you many times that Russia wants to achieve its goal via domestic destabilization.”
Ukraine issued a number of warnings as tensions climbed. The Foreign Ministry urged Ukrainians to leave Russia immediately and to avoid travel to the country due to “increasing Russian aggression.” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also asked President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week to consider breaking diplomatic ties with Moscow.
Russia’s recognition of separatist-controlled areas in the Donbas region and its sustained military presence on the border with Ukraine have sparked a security crisis for the West. The U.S. and its European allies accuse the government in Moscow of undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity and violating international law.
The U.S. and U.K. say their intelligence still suggests Russia is preparing to launch a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, including potentially the capital, Kyiv. Moscow has repeatedly denied such plans, but Putin’s treaties with the separatist territories allow him to deploy troops into those areas and to build bases.
Putin has said for now he will not send in forces he describes as “peacekeepers.” Doing so would raise concern about the proximity to the line of contact between the Kremlin-backed separatists and Ukraine’s military.
Danilov said indicated that the state of emergency will be tougher in regions bordering Russia and Belarus because “there are drills, troops and weapons moves.”
Separately, the Border Guard Service said today it imposed some restrictions in areas close to borders with Belarus, Russia, the contact line in Donbas and Russian-annexed Crimea. Measures include a ban on overnight stays, usage of drones, and limits on visiting foreigners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.