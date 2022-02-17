Ukraine suffers biggest cyberattack on record in Russia standoff

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain likely. High 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.