Ukrainian interior minister killed in helicopter crash

Firefighters work near the site where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, outside the capital Kyiv, killing 16 people, including two children and the Ukrainian interior minister on Wednesday amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Ukraine’s interior minister and at least 13 others were killed when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a multistory apartment building just east of Kyiv.

The emergency services aircraft went down in the town of Brovary, an eastern suburb of the capital, Ihor Klymenko, the national police chief, said on Facebook Wednesday. The fatalities include all nine on board and at least one child, while 25 others were injured — 11 of them children, authorities said in a revised tally.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.