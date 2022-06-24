Ukrainian troops to retreat from besieged city of Severodonetsk

Ukrainian troop move by tanks on a road of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 21, 2022, as Ukraine says Russian shelling has caused “catastrophic destruction” in the eastern industrial city of Lysychansk, which lies just across a river from Severodonetsk where Russian and Ukrainian troops have been locked in battle for weeks. Regional governor Sergiy Gaiday says that the non-stop shelling of Lysychansk on June 20 destroyed 10 residential blocks and a police station, killing at least one person. Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images/TNS