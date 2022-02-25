James M. and Laurie G. Sliz said God sent them to Ukraine a decade ago, and that’s where the…
KHARKIV, Ukraine — Mark Borzenko, who recently studied for a year at Watertown High School, spent Thursday night in a bomb shelter hearing artillery strikes and gunfire as Ukrainians slept on blankets and cupboards.
Mr. Borzenko, 20, was an exchange student at Watertown in 2018. He grew up in Luhansk, Ukraine, before it fell to Russian separatists in 2014. Now he lives near the Russian border in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city after the capital, Kyiv, and where the Kremlin first attacked Thursday.
“My family ran from war in 2014,” Mr. Borzenko said as he took shelter in Ukraine. “But it got to us after eight years.”
Mr. Borzenko said he got a call from his mother at about 6 a.m. local time Thursday. She told him Russia had attacked their city. He packed some things in his apartment and rushed to the bus stop to catch a ride to his mother’s place, where his 10 year-old sister, Kristina, would be.
“People were crying at the bus stop,” he said. “Everyone was panicking.”
After a few hours at his mother’s apartment, he said they started hearing artillery fire in the city before seeing online an order for the public to take shelter.
“We were packing out stuff in such a panic,” Mr. Borzenko said. “I have a sister who is only 10 years old. I feel so bad that she has to go through all of this.”
He and his family went outside and ran to the nearest, new apartment. The bomb shelters are located in the basement of apartment buildings. They chose a newer building to try to shelter in the best conditions.
The basement rooms were empty when they got there. He said 20 or 30 people took shelter there. It was difficult to call loved ones because everyone shared one outlet to charge cell phones. People slept on cupboards. Mr. Borzenko said his family had some blankets, and they stayed there all night.
He said the people in the shelter were nice and caring. They heard artillery strikes and gunfire, but they made it through.
The next morning he said they left the bunker and went home for a couple of hours. It seemed quiet, but then they read online that they’d be attacked soon so they ran back to the bomb shelter. Russian soldiers approached the city, Mr. Borzenko said, but were fought off by Ukrainian forces.
“It feels so scary because I really don’t want my family to get hurt,” he said.
By Friday evening, Mr. Borzenko and his family were able to go back to his mother’s apartment. They are there now, waiting, in case they have to run back to the shelter. Mr. Borzenko said classmates from Watertown have reached out to see if he’s OK. His New York host family, who flew him back to Watertown for Christmas a few years ago, offered him financial assistance. It’s been comforting to Mr. Borzenko, and now he’s ready to talk about Russia’s actions this week.
“Russia said that they are not going to attack civilians but many were just killed,” he said. “People should realize that Russia is a threat to the whole world. I would like people from all around the world to stand up to their governments to make them take some solid actions toward Russian aggression.”
Mr. Borzenko said Russia doesn’t care about sanctions levied against it. He said the Russian military does not have mercy for anyone.
“I’m deeply concerned and upset that the first world countries do not take any actions that would be enough to stop the war in Ukraine,” he said. “Everyone should understand that this war happens in Ukraine today, but tomorrow it can move to more of Europe or even America.”
Kharkiv is now quiet, he said. It has a population of 1.5 million and the streets are largely empty. When panic broke out, there were lines at the supermarkets, he said, but now people are afraid to leave their homes or bunkers.
Still, he has found good moments over the past day. His family is safe, and he has seen Ukraine defend itself admirably.
“The good thing in these rough times is that Ukrainians are united,” he said. “We and our neighbors are helping each other with food and water.”
Many Ukranians are taking pride in defending their country. Marina V. Smith, who grew up in central Ukraine with her mother and grandparents, now lives in Canton after immigrating to the United States in 2004. Her family has a long history of being children of war and being loyal to one another. Ms. Smith gave birth to her child before immigrating from Kyiv, which is now defending itself from an onslaught of Russian attacks.
“It’s getting bombed where my son was born,” she said. “My feelings and me are unimportant. It’s the Ukrainian people who matter and we need to focus on them.”
Ms. Smith said many of her relatives back home have checked in and said they are OK. Some haven’t yet. It’s a fluid situation where some can only text and not all can talk on the phone. One of her relatives, she said, waited 14 hours at the Polish border to cross and never did. Her husband was young enough and ordered to stay in the country to fight, so she stayed with him.
“She won’t leave without him,” Ms. Smith said. “I understand her. I would be lying if I said going to Ukraine to help them defend it didn’t cross my mind, but I have little children. Ukrainians in general are so tired of Russian oppression.”
Some academic experts are torn in their response to Russia’s invasion.
“I am shocked and appalled but at the same time I am not surprised in some ways because this has been building since what went on in 2014,” said Alastair M. Kocho Williams, history professor and chair of Humanities & Social Sciences at Clarkson University.
Mr. Kocho Williams’ research interests include Russian and Soviet foreign policy and diplomacy, Soviet anti-imperialism and anti-colonialism.
“This seems to be Putin really stepping up and making sure Ukraine stays in his orbit,” he said. “And making sure that he has a Ukraine that is tied to Moscow instead of to the West.”
Mr. Kocho Williams knows people in Ukraine.
“They’re scared. This is terrifying,” he said. “They’re hearing explosions going off in the night and they are sheltering, but there is very much a defiant mood as well. They are not going to give up. Even though it is frightening.”
The response in Russia, he said, is also defiant.
“I also have a lot of contacts in Russia who give the sense that the war is being fiercely opposed by the Russian population,” Mr. Kocho Williams said. “I can only fathom that Putin did not expect the level of unpopularity of this.”
Mr. Kocho Williams said that he has heard from friends that between 700 and 1,000 people in Moscow were arrested protesting the war.
“It tells us how much Russians don’t want this war,” he said, “and, I can only see that having a knock-on effect on the morale of Russian troops in Ukraine. It was a great miscalculation by Putin on this.”
