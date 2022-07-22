WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee offered new details Thursday about the 187 minutes — from 1:10 pm to 4:17 pm — that elapsed between the end of President Trump’s speech to supporters near the White House and the video he put out urging the mob storming the Capitol to go home.

The committee showed that Trump spent most of those three hours in the White House dining room. As Fox News played in the background, the former president called senators to urge them to help delay the electoral count and ignored pleas from his advisors to help end the insurrection.

Tribune Wire

