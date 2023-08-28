CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill faculty member is dead after a shooting on the university campus Monday.
The faculty member has not been identified, pending notification of their next-of-kin. No other injuries were reported.
Classes at the university will be canceled today.
UNC Police issued an “all clear” message and said a suspect was in custody after an “active assailant situation” locked down the campus for three hours Monday afternoon.
The all clear message was issued at 4:14 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody around 2:38 p.m., the university said.
A university message at 4:33 p.m. urged people to stay away from Caudill Labs on South Road, where police were notified of shots fired inside the building at 1:02 p.m. A large bullet hole that shattered a window could be seen to the right of the labs’ north entrance.
More than a dozen FBI agents entered the building around 5:30 p.m. Officers patrolled the edges of the building, searching bushes and storm drains with flashlights and a K-9 dog.
Students and university employees huddled in bathrooms and barricaded themselves in buildings throughout the afternoon as police searched for an armed and dangerous person reported on campus.
The university issued it first emergency message at 1:03 p.m.
An Alert Carolina tweet at 1:21 p.m. advised people to “continue to shelter in place” and said the university would provide more information when it became available.
An update at 2:04 p.m. said the campus remained on lockdown as the “active assailant situation” continued. “If you are off campus, stay away from campus,” it warned.
At 2:35 p.m. UNC Police released a photo of a “person of interest” they said was wanted in the investigation.
University police advised all students, faculty and staff to: Go inside immediately; close windows and doors; stay until further notice; follow directions from emergency responders or university officials.
Monday marked the start of the second week of classes for the fall semester. About 30,000 students attend UNC.
