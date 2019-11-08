Underwater drone footage of orcas stuns researchers

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.