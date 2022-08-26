A member of the Secret Service is seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 9. Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — The FBI believed that additional classified documents would be found in a search of former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago, according to a heavily redacted affidavit made public Friday, noting in the more than 30-page document that “there is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.”

Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart ordered Thursday that the affidavit be publicly released with the Justice Department’s proposed redactions of anything that would identify individuals involved in the investigation, including witnesses cooperating with the FBI.

