Unvaccinated truckers are finding roadblocks at U.S.-Canada border

A requirement that foreign nationals entering the U.S. and Canada be vaccinated for COVID-19 is exacerbating the supply-chain logjam, according to freight industry groups who say they can’t find enough vaccinated drivers to bring goods across the U.S.-Canada border.
The U.S. government argues the new requirement has had little such impact and argues the public health benefits make the mandate worthwhile.
The U.S. on Jan. 22 began imposing the vaccine requirement on all non-U.S. individuals traveling for both essential and nonessential reasons. The restrictions do not apply to U.S. citizens entering the United States.
Canada began requiring northbound truckers and other incoming visitors to be vaccinated beginning Jan. 15, which has triggered a number of protests by Canadian truckers, including one leading to blockades in the Canadian capital and at a border crossing. Mexico has no such requirement.
The freight industry said the impact has been immediate, with fewer drivers able to cross the border and prices spiking as a result. The scarcity of drivers, they say, has translated into long waits for available trucks, and a resulting ground backlog akin to what’s being seen in ports for ocean freight.
Anne Reinke, president and CEO of the Transportation Intermediaries Association, said that though the requirement has only been in place for a few days, “we’ve seen an impact.”
The association’s members represent the third-party logistics industry, which arranges transportation between shippers and drivers. Reinke said her organization is arguing to restore an exemption for truck drivers, saying the solitary nature of their work makes them a minimal threat. The original cross-border vaccine requirement, imposed Nov. 8, only applied to those traveling for “nonessential purposes.”
“Is this going to help the health and safety of the American population, or just make the supply chain worse?” she asked.
The association estimates that about 10% of U.S. truck drivers are unvaccinated — a number that puts pressure on a supply chain where capacity is already at 100%. She did not quantify the impact of the vaccination requirement.
Bob Costello, chief economist and senior vice president of international trade policy and cross-border operations for the American Trucking Associations, said the mandate “has the potential to cause significant disruptions across the supply chain with our largest trading partner.”
“Right now, fleets are doing their best to get freight moved, but most are unable to move as many loads as they were prior to the mandate’s effective date because of a lack of vaccinated drivers,” he said.
But a DHS spokesman said as of Friday, the updated requirements have not resulted in operational disruptions.
“Wait times remain at normal levels,” the spokesman said, adding that because the requirements were first announced in October 2021 and only applied originally to those traveling for nonessential purposes, truckers had “ample” time to be vaccinated.
In Canada, the requirements have caused protests by drivers. The Canadian Trucking Alliance, which condemned the protests, has estimated that some 12,000 Canadian truckers will be unable to work cross-border shipping routes because of the vaccination requirement.
Joe Chandler, president of the Vancouver, British Columbia-based SPI Logistics, said he has seen an immediate impact from the order.
He said large Canadian carriers have advised his company that they expect to lose 10% to 20% of their cross-border workforces, creating backlogs and service delays.
