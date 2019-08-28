UP! Coalition to host a Zombie Run/Walk

LOWVILLE — In order to reach out to the community, educate the public on the dangers of using non-prescribed prescription drugs, and have a little fun in the process, the UP! Coalition is hosting a Zombie Run/Walk for Drug Prevention.
In a zombie run, volunteers dressed as zombies try to impede the runners.
Middle and high school students, age 12 to 18, from schools throughout Lewis County will serve as zombies for this event. “Zombie Boot Camp” will be held the week before the event to learn how to walk like a zombie, the rules for engaging runners, as well as some evidence-based prevention programming.
Runners will get a zombie-interactive experience as well as awareness messaging to jumpstart the organization’s yearlong “Don’t be a Zombie.”
UP! Coalition is seeking monetary donations to help defray the cost of the run through which registered runners will receive a T-shirt and water bottle. Donations of water and food donations to give to the runners at the finish line are also sought. It is asked to contribute by Friday, Sept. 13. Checks may be sent to UP! Coalition, 7714
Number Three Road, Lowville, NY 13367 to the attention of Cassie Forbus.
Mountain View Prevention Services, the UP! Coalition’s fiduciary, is a nonprofit agency and all donations are tax-deductible to the amount allowed by law and a receipt can be provided for items or financial contributions.
The run is set for Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St., with registration at 8 a.m., run start at 9 a.m. and walk at 9:15 a.m.
Preregistration is available at uplewiscounty.org or by emailing cforbus@mvpsny.org. The cost is $25.
For more information call Ms. Forbus at 315-376-2321.
