Vaccinations lag for home health workers

Alex Infante, a fourth-year pharmacy student, prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the vaccine pharmacy center that will be given to patients at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago on Feb. 8. Months into the vaccination rollout, survey data suggests that nurses and aides who work in people’s homes are less likely to have had shots than their counterparts in hospitals and nursing homes. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS