Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tested positive for coronavirus, the vice president’s office announced Tuesday evening, hours after he attended an outdoor event in Washington, D.C. where he interacted with AmeriCorps volunteers.
It was not immediately clear when Emhoff tested positive on Tuesday or whether he had symptoms prior to the positive test.
Emhoff and Harris had planned to attend an evening event at the White House with the president and first lady. A spokeswoman for the vice president explained Harris’ and Emhoff’s absence in a statement announcing the second gentleman’s positive test.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s event,” Harris Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said. “The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test.”
Emhoff was in Miami last Thursday for a pair of Democratic National Committee fundraisers. Earlier on Tuesday, he toured the Marvin Gaye Greening Center, in Washington.
On Sunday, former President Barack Obama said in a tweet that he had tested positive for coronavirus.
