Wage hikes and inflation worries

Inflation concerns have dominated the wall of worry investors have been climbing. Federal Reserve officials have been working hard to tamp down talk of the trend of higher prices anchoring in the economy.
The focus will fall on working and wages this week with the release of the June unemployment report Friday.
Worker pay and prices tend to move together, though there are plenty of unique pressures that can influence each. Research from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank in 2015 found “as inflation increases, wage growth also rises.” Looking over more than 50 years of data, it also found the higher the inflation, the rate of real wage growth still increased, but at slower rates.
It has been a volatile time for wages. Pay was increasing at a 5% annual clip earlier this year. In May, average hourly wage growth had slowed to 2% annually. Some companies have raised or are raising minimum wages.
These efforts are not necessarily inflationary signals for investors. Higher pay is a natural consequence of the supply-demand characteristics of a job market rebounding from its pandemic-induced and short-lived depression.
Despite 12 consecutive months of gains, the U.S. job market still was 6.4 million positions short of its pre-pandemic level in May. There were 3.5 million fewer people counted as part of the labor force, too.
Pay changes tend to be reactive to labor market forces, so they can fortify underlying inflation trends.
Because of that, investors worry that by the time wages are regularly making big gains, inflation has taken root, and the Federal Reserve may have fallen behind on its work to choke off fast rising prices.
