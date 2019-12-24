Waist-deep water swamps roads in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Severe storms that slammed South Florida overnight and into Monday flooded roads, stranded and submerged cars, and completely closed Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for about three hours.
Hardest hit were portions of Dania Beach, Hollywood and Hallandale Beach where a weather service observer noted a rainfall total in excess of 12 inches. Though most of the main roads through those cities are now passable, ankle- to waist-high water was still present in some neighborhoods into Monday afternoon.
About 4 a.m. Monday, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport tweeted that the facility was closed because of severe rain and flash flooding.
Flights resumed about 2½ hours later, but traffic heading to the airport was extremely heavy and some airport services, such as shuttle buses, were continually disrupted, officials said.
More than 7 inches of rain fell at the airport, according to the National Weather Service.
Preliminary 24-hour rain totals by the weather service tallied 7.1 inches for Fort Lauderdale’s main airport and 8.8 inches in Hollywood. The Hallandale Beach total of 12.7 inches came shortly before 5:30 a.m. from a “cooperative observer” that meteorologists use to collect wide-ranging, unofficial data.
At Miami International Airport, just over 3 inches of rain fell and at Palm Beach International Airport it was just under 2 inches.
Neither airport was experiencing significant weather-related travel delays Monday.
An all-night tornado watch for the interior portions of South Florida was allowed to expire about 4 a.m. The watch for coastal areas of the region was allowed to expire 45 minutes later.
By early Monday, most of the worst weather had moved east — off of the coast.
