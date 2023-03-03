Walgreens pulls abortion pills in many red states

A Walgreens in Louisville, Ky. Walgreens has pulled abortion pills from many of its stores in anti-abortion states. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Walgreens will not sell abortion pills in states where lawmakers have taken strong anti-abortion stances — even in places where abortion is legal.

The pharmacy chain announced the decision after almost two dozen Republican state attorneys general threatened legal action if Walgreens made the drugs available in their states, Politico reported Thursday.

