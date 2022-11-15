Walmart agreed to pay $3.1 billion to resolve lawsuits accusing the pharmacy of selling drugs that contributed to the opioid epidemic. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — Walmart agreed to pay $3.1 billion to resolve lawsuits accusing the pharmacy of selling drugs that contributed to the opioid epidemic, but denied the allegations and didn’t admit liability.

The proposed settlement announced Tuesday would include up to $116 million going to the state of New York, according to Attorney General Letitia James, who helped lead negotiations for the deal.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.