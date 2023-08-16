Warrant for Kansas newspaper raid withdrawn for ‘insufficient evidence’

Front pages hang on a wall at the Marion County Record, where police served a search warrant last Friday. Luke Nozicka/The Kansas City Star/TNS

The prosecutor in Marion County has withdrawn the search warrant executed at a small-town Kansas newspaper that police raided Friday, the paper’s lawyer said Wednesday, which the Kansas Bureau of Investigation soon confirmed.

All electronic devices seized by police will be returned to the Marion County Record, said Bernie Rhodes, a Kansas City-based attorney for the Record who also represents The Star.

