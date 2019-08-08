Warren closing gap on Biden in Iowa

Former vice president Joe Biden is leading the pack in Iowa, according to a new Monmouth University poll, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is viewed most favorably among the 2020 Democratic presidential contenders.
The survey results, released Thursday, show Biden winning the support of 28% of likely 2020 Iowa Democratic caucus voters. He had previously taken 27% in an April Monmouth poll. Warren, however, is hot on his heels: the Massachusetts Democrat now has 19% support, up from 7% in April.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who has tangled with Biden on the debate stage, takes 11% in the new poll, up slightly from April, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has seen his support drop to 9% from 16% four months ago.
The poll finds Sanders has become less popular since the spring, coinciding with his drop in support. His favorable rating declined from 67% in April to 58% in the new poll. One-third of those surveyed now have an unfavorable view of Sanders, the highest among candidates measured in the poll — and significantly higher than the share who give unfavorable marks to Biden (19%) and Warren (14%).
Notably, 32% of likely Democratic caucusgoers think half or more of the two-dozen Democratic candidates could beat President Donald Trump in November 2020, while 35% think less than half of them can, and another 30% think only one or two of them can.
The poll was conducted Aug. 1 to 4 among 401 Iowa registered voters who Monmouth identified as likely to attend the Democratic presidential caucuses. The margin of sampling error for overall results is plus or minus 5 percentage points.
