WATERTOWN — After first declaring a two-hour delay, the Watertown City School District will be closed today due to the snow.
Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr, in an email to the Times, said the district is closed.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter storm warning for the region. The weather service is predicting snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches with wind gusting to 40 mph.
The storm warning is in effect through 1 a.m. Friday.
(2) comments
More like a lack of bus drivers
Just a “we don’t want to watch your kids day” is more like it.
