The Watertown Daily Times has been named among the first recipients of a grant program led by the Facebook Journalism Project, the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and the Local Media Association to assist newspapers in reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six local newsrooms in New York were selected to receive funding — CNY Latino, Examiner Media, Niagara Frontier Publications, Spotlight Newspapers, Wallkill Valley Publications Inc., and Watertown Daily Times with each of these recipients getting $5,000 — and with more recipients to be announced in the coming weeks, an announcement stated.
“Access to trustworthy, accurate, and local information is critical now more than ever in our state. These small investments can help fulfill immediate needs such as increasing frequency of publishing, tools to work remotely, combating misinformation and serving vulnerable and at-risk groups,” the statement reads.
The Times’ grant will be used to better equip reporters to work from the field and to cover unexpected costs associated with covering the crisis.
The Times last week started Times Extra, a special edition for newsstands on Monday. The edition, also available to subscribers online through the e-edition, is printed on Sunday night so any relevant news related to the COVID-19 pandemic that is reported on Sunday is available both in print and online.
“This is a tremendous opportunity, and a great recognition of the work our staff has done since the impact of the pandemic began to be felt in the north country,” said Alec E. Johnson, editor & publisher. “This will allow us to work even better as we tell the stories of how our community is impacted by the virus.”
Mr. Johnson applied for the grant when learning of it last week.
“Covering coronavirus at the local level is a struggle for many small-to mid-size publishers who are already resource-challenged,” said Nancy Lane, CEO of Local Media Association. “These grants will go a long way to help them provide vital information to their communities. We are thrilled to be part of this program, and very grateful to the Facebook Journalism Project for funding this important work.”
The grant is a part of Facebook’s broader effort to provide support around COVID-19, including a separate $1 million in grants to supporting fact-checkers.
