White House to take action on climate

President Joe Biden speaks virtually at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce executive action to address climate change Wednesday, as he continues to weigh a broader emergency declaration that would allow him to marshal sweeping powers against global warming.

The potential emergency order that Biden is mulling would unlock broad executive powers to propel clean energy construction, restrict oil drilling and curb fossil fuel use. It’s one of several options under discussion, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named describing private deliberations.

Tribune Wire

