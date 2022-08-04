White House lobbies Democrats against deepening Taiwan ties

Speaker of the U.S. House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), left, speaks at the office of Taiwan’s President Tsai Ingwen, right, on Wednesday in Taipei, Taiwan. Handout/Getty Images/TNS

 Handout

The Biden administration is lobbying Democratic senators to put the brakes on a bill that would alter U.S. policy toward Taiwan, including by designating it as a major non-NATO ally, according to people familiar with the matter.

The legislation also would provide Taiwan with $4.5 billion in security aid and support its participation in international organizations. It is sponsored by Foreign Relations Chair Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, and Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, both harsh critics of China, which considers the self-governing island of Taiwan as part of its territory.

